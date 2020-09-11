Priyadarshan: Akshay Kumar's doors were always open for me, but I didn't go

From Hera Pheri (2000) to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Akshay Kumar has delivered some of his most successful comedies with filmmaker Priyadarshan. After over 10 years, the two creative minds are reuniting on a laugh riot, although the superstar will remain strictly behind the scenes this time around, serving as the producer.

"Akshay and I were supposed to take the film on floors by December. But, due to the current crisis, my films have got delayed. This movie will roll by July or August," says Priyadarshan, adding that Kumar recently greenlit the final draft of the yet-untitled comedy.

With the actor filming Bell Bottom in Scotland, the director is utilising the time to wrap up the shoot of Hungama 2. Soon after, the two will train their attention on their next, beginning with the casting process.

Despite their successful collaborations in the past, the duo stopped working post Khatta Meetha (2010) with reports suggesting that Kumar was keen to join forces with new directors. Ask him how it feels to team up with his long-time friend and favourite actor again, and Priyadarshan says, "All these years, I was afraid whether I had the right subject to approach him. His doors were always open for me, but I did not go to him. He is still the same, constantly in search of good content. I have had bitter experiences in Bollywood where I have found it difficult to [reach out to] certain stars. After doing so many films, I don't want to beg stars to work with me. I would rather work with people who like to team up with me."

