Priyadarshan on Shilpa Shetty's role in Hungama 2: She consistently strives to be better

Joining the growing list of filmmakers who have resumed filming after a hiatus of six months, Priyadarshan is set to take his comedy, Hungama 2, on floors in October.

[Shooting of the] last leg of the Shilpa Shetty Kundra-starrer will take place in Manali. "There is a 15-day leg left to wrap up the film. We plan to start from October 1. We need to follow the rules and regulations to shoot, because it's tough to gauge where one can contract the virus from," Priyadarshan tells mid-day, adding that he has reduced his staff to 30 per cent.

"It is not difficult for me to shoot with limited people because I am used to making films in the Malayalam [industry] with minimal crew. Whenever I shoot in Bollywood, I get irritated with the crowd moving around. It's tough to maintain distance from the camera; half of the staff isn't doing anything anyway. So, I am happy to be working with a small unit."

Shetty, says Priyadarshan, plays a pivotal role in the film; her character is the cause of several misunderstandings, which are instrumental in delivering laughs.

"I am surprised to see her enthusiasm. Despite proving herself over the years, she strives to do better. That is a great quality," says Priyadarshan, his hopes pinned on the fact that the film can see a theatrical release.

