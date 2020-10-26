Priyank Sharma: My character in Mum Bhai is going to be a game changer on the show

Actor Priyank Sharma is all set to be a part of Alt Balaji's much awaited upcoming webseries 'Mum Bhai', also starring actors Sikander Kher, Angad Bedi and a host of other names.

Touted to be as an absolute surprise package on the show by none other than Balaji Queen 'Ekta Kapoor' who recently shared Priyank's exciting promo on her social media feed, Priyank's role is all set to be one which will leave viewers entertained and on the edge of their seats!

Have a look right here:

Speaking about 'Mum Bhai' exclusively to mid-day.com, Priyank shares, "I cannot reveal too much about my role on Mumbhai right now, but its definitely going to be a game changer on the show! I am very excited to be a part of 'Mumbhai' as it is going to show me in a very different avataar on screen."

He added, "My entire look, persona and the way my character has been shaped is quite amazing, and something which I am totally looking forward to! Stories and concepts like Mum Bhai really excite me, as they help me enhance my acting skills even better, and also enable me to experiment with diverse roles."

