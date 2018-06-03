Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'cosy up' during date

Sitting on the garden patio, the rumoured couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue to fuel dating rumours. They were recently spotted during a night out in West Hollywood, California, where they enjoyed each other's company. A source told an American news portal that the two "cosied up at a table" at Toca Madera restaurant.

Sitting on the garden patio, the rumoured couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef. "They were affectionate, with Priyanka Chopra running her hands through his hair as they cosied up at their corner table in the garden patio," the source said, adding, "They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling." The romantic night out comes after Chopra and the singer were spotted together on a string of outings recently.

