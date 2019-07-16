Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing to Sucker at a karaoke is fun

hollywood

One of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fan clubs shared the video on social media. In the video, desi girl is seen singing and grooving to the Sucker song by the Jonas brothers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their life since tying the knot last year. Going by the actress's social media photos and videos, the couple is at their happiest in each other's company. A new video of the duo shared by their fan club on the Instagram account looks like mad fun. Priyanka Chopra who has crooned a few songs as her passion was seen singing the 'Sucker' song at a karaoke night. Priyanka and Nick weren't alone, they were accompanied by a large troupe along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Take a look at the video here:

A few days ago, Nick Jonas had also shared a video of him dancing with wife Priyanka Chopra amidst a lush background. The scene looked no less than a Yash Raj film, where the lead pair is seen immersed in each other's love.

Earlier this month, the couple attended the high-profile wedding of their Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris. This was Joe and Sophie's second wedding after their secret ceremony in Las Vegas the previous month. In fact, in one of the interviews to an international media organisation, Papa Jonas said that he learned about his son's wedding through the internet.

The IT couple Priyanka and Nick are quite active on Instagram, and ever since the duo has exchanged vows, they have left no stone unturned to paint the internet red with their social media PDA, photos and videos. The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

