Priyanka Chopra Jonas soaks in the Tuscany sun in a white monokini; see pictures

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a vacation with husband Nick Jonas, and the American-singer turns photographer for his wife

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended her J sister's wedding Sophie Turner with Joe, and after the big fat celebration, Nick Jonas and PC are on a vacation, soaking into the Tuscany sun. Priyanka shared a picture of hers in the pool, and the actress is seen wearing a white monokini.

Not only this, but the actress also shared how she takes vacations while husband Nick Jonas turns photographer for her! She wrote: "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol @nickjonas [sic]"

Earlier this month, the couple attended the high-profile wedding of their Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris. This was Joe and Sophie's second wedding after their secret ceremony in Las Vegas the previous month. In fact, in one of the interviews to an international media organisation, Papa Jonas said that he learned about his son's wedding through the internet.

The IT couple Priyanka and Nick are quite active on Instagram, and ever since the duo has exchanged vows, they have left no stone unturned to paint the internet red with their social media PDA, photos and videos. The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

