Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dancing under the Tuscany sky is winning hearts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most romantic couples. Their social media is all about love and living life to the fullest. From cooking Pasta for each other to dancing under the Tuscany sky, the couple is setting major relationship goals for their audiences. This time, the couple are having the time of their life vacationing in Tuscany, and the latter's latest post is proof.

Nick shared a video on Instagram featuring him and his other half dancing against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset in Tuscany. The couple can be seen dancing intimately to Dean Martin's romantic track Volare. Setting the temperature high, the romantic dance ends with Nick planting a kiss on Priyanka's forehead.

The Desi Girl was quick to comment on the video with a smiley depicting a face with red hearts as eyes. The video left fans in awe, praising the couple for defining vacation goals and romance. "Vacation Goals," commented Christian Hebel, an American violinist.

Actor Jonathan Tucker wrote, "Filmed this. It's just the three of us. Together in Tuscany. Doing Italian stuff together. Just the three of us."

Last week, the couple attended the high-profile wedding of their Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris. This was Joe and Sophie's second wedding after their secret wedding in Las Vegas the previous month. In fact, in one of the interviews to an international media organisation, Papa Jonas said that he learned about his son's wedding through the internet and had no clue about it.

Priyanka and Nick are quite active on Instagram, and since their wedding, have been painting the internet red with their social media PDA, photos and videos, giving everyone major couple goals. The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

