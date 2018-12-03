Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for Bride vs Groom cricket match

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas yet again managed to steal the limelight with adorable pictures from the cricket match held between Team Groom and Team Bride

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Newly-wed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who took the internet by storm with their many dreamy pictures from Mehendi ceremony, have yet again managed to steal the limelight with adorable pictures from the cricket match held between Team Groom and Team Bride.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Priyanka posted a picture and video from the match wherein the couple can be seen posing in Bollywood style as Nick holds Priyanka in his arms. She also shared a two-second video of Nick hitting a sixer during the match. After keeping their wedding under tight wraps, the couple exchanged the vows at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a lavish, Hindu ceremony that ended in the early hours of Monday, tying the knot twice over after a Christian wedding the night before. Priyanka, 36, wore a red sari, while Jonas, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban, People magazine reported late Sunday. For their Christian wedding, the couple wore custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits and their wedding parties also donned the same label. The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds, with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop.

The complete Jonas family was in attendance -- Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, a pastor who officiated at the Christian wedding, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas. From the bride's side, all her close friends and family members, including mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara, were present at the ceremony.

Apart from the family members, the Christian wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita, daughter Isha and sons Akash and Anant attended the wedding. YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwomen, Elizabeth Chambers, wife of actor Armie Hammer, British singer and actor Jasmin Walia were present at the ceremony. Salman Khan's sister Arpita also attended the wedding. Bollywood's favourite wedding couturier Sabyasachi was also spotted among the guests. Nick proposed Priyanka on her 36th birthday and then they flew down to India for a traditional 'roka' ceremony.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI/ANI