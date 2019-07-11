Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas workout together, give couple goals

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are head over heels in love with each other. After basking in the Tuscany sun together, the couple is now even working out together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nickjonas

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas do not leave a single moment to shout to the world that they are madly in love with each other and are having a blissful life. Priyanka and Nick have taken their relationship to the next level by working out together at the songwriting camp.

This time it wasn't Priyanka Chopra but the American pop singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram story to share a video of him working out during their camp, which also featured his wife. "Songwriting camp. Group workout," Nick captioned the video.

A few days ago, Nick Jonas had also shared a video of him dancing romantically with wife Priyanka Chopra amidst the lush background of nature. The scene looked no less than a Yash Raj film, where the lead pair is seen immersed in each other's love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onJul 6, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

Earlier this month, the couple attended the high-profile wedding of their Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris. This was Joe and Sophie's second wedding after their secret ceremony in Las Vegas the previous month. In fact, in one of the interviews to an international media organisation, Papa Jonas said that he learned about his son's wedding through the internet.

The IT couple Priyanka and Nick are quite active on Instagram, and ever since the duo has exchanged vows, they have left no stone unturned to paint the internet red with their social media PDA, photos and videos. The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

