Priyanka Chopra angry with Nick Jonas for not kissing her on first date

bollywood

In an interview to a magazine, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bare it all about their love journey

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' is one such love story that fans are eager to know about. After successfully keeping the details under wraps about their relationship began, the couple spoke to Vogue for their January issue about how they met each other. Priyanka and Nick also spoke about how their meetings translated into love, who texted first and finally now marriage.

Talking to the magazine, Nick revealed how he was smitten by Priyanka Chopra. Although, it's assumed thath the two met at the Met Gala 2017, the truth is Nick and Priyanka started talking to each other much before the Met Gala event. Nick was the first one to send a message, smitten by Priyanka's beauty. He sent her a direct message on Twitter in September 2016, "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," it read. Priyanka alerted him that her team can read those messages and he should contact her on her cellphone instead.

Priyanka and Nick then met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where the latter got down on one knee in front of a crowd. "And I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Sneha Kharabe

The desi girl then invited the singer to her place where mother Madhu Chopra was watching television. "We hung out for a couple of hours... he patted my back before he left," she said. "There was no kiss. There was nothing," he said.

"There was a back pat," she said. "She's still upset about that," he replied. "Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night," he added. "It was too respectful if you ask me," said Priyanka.

Joe Jonas, Nick's elder brother along with his fiance Sophie Turner spoke about how they saw their baby brother all mesmerised by Priyanka. "He's sitting on the floor. And Sophie and I were just laughing at him. We're like, Look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now."

It was on the couple's third date that Nick realised Priyanka is the woman of his life. He called up his mom to give her the news. He proposed to her in Greece with a Tiffany ring he had purchased a week ago. "I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence." When she didn't say anything, Nick told her, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."

Now, the couple is currently in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace all set to solemnise their relationship on December 1 and 2 in Christian and Hindu tradition, with close friends and family in attendance.

Here's a glimpse of how the Palace is decked up for Priyanka and Nick's wedding:



Picture courtesy/Rupeshkumar Gupta

Also View Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and family reach Jodhpur in a filmy way

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates