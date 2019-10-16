Priyanka Chopra attends Gully Boy screening in LA with Nick Jonas; hosts the event

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film, Gully Boy was screened in Los Angeles recently. Priyanka Chopra attended the screening with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress not only attended the show but also hosted the event. Also present at the event was Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy's director, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked chic in a lavender and peach asymmetrical dress, as she walked hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas. The American pop singer opted for denim, a t-shirt, and a leather jacket. Many pictures from the event have flooded on social media.

Excited about the film being India's official entry to the Oscars, Zoya Akhtar said, "This has been a great year and I am so overwhelmed with the response our work is getting. I am thrilled and very grateful that Gully Boy has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars. It's crazy to receive such news days after Lust Stories received a nomination for the Emmy."

Ranveer Singh, who started a platform for rappers post-Gully Boy's release expressed, "It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! - Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage."

Alia Bhatt, who played a supportive girlfriend to Ranveer's character in the film, had said, "Gully Boy as a film is really special to me. What's even more special is that it has had such a long run - after releasing in February, it won at the Melbourne Film Festival, then it was also shown in Japan. Now, it's been selected as India's official entry for the Academy. So, hereon, I just hope, pray and wish that we make it to the nomination and then win. This is a first and it's a big deal for us. As a team, we are very excited."

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, her latest Bollywood release, The Sky Is Pink won hearts but is struggling to sustain at the box office.

