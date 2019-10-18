Priyanka Chopra celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas at Happiness Begins Tour
Priyanka Chopra shared some adorable Karwa Chauth scenes with hubby Nick Jonas and friends on her Instagram account
Trust Priyanka Chopra to stay away from India and still stay connected to her roots. Even though she is miles away, Priyanka celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with American pop-singer and husband, Nick Jonas. She is currently on a tour with the Jonas Brothers. Accompanying them is also VJ Anusha.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas filled her Instagram with pictures that describe how she celebrated the festival. The desi girl donned the traditional red saree with golden border, a bindi, red bangles, and vermillion on her forehead for this occasion. She radiated beauty through the picture she shared on Instagram with Nick Jonas.
In the picture, the lovebirds are seen sitting with each other and dived deep in love. While Nick is looking into the camera, Priyanka has tugged her arms with Nick's. She captioned the picture stating how she will always remember her first Karwa Chauth. Take a look at the picture here:
Nick Jonas replied to the post with three red heart emoticons. How cute is that! The pop-singer also shared some goofy photos with his "Indian" wife and shared it on his Instagram account.
The Sky Is Pink actress also shared a few other pictures of the celebratory night. The photo has Priyanka with her friends, VJ Anusha and a few others.
View this post on Instagram
The 37-year-old actress' Instagram stories' section was also flooded with pictures wherein, Priyanka Chopra showed the henna drawn on her hand by herself. She also displayed the traditional red bangles through these pictures. Priyanka, who seems to be enjoying her first Karwa Chauth, captioned the picture of her Henna laden hands, "DIY Henna!! Karwa Chauth in LA."
Pic courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram story
Sharing the picture of her stunning red bangles, she wrote, "Karwa Chauth prep."
Pic courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram story
Talking about Priyanka Chopra, her latest Bollywood release, The Sky Is Pink after a hiatus of three years, won hearts but is struggling to sustain at the box office.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the 'it' couple of not only Bollywood but Hollywood as well, has a love saga worth sharing! The adorable couple has a love story that's no less than a fairytale. Ever since the duo got married in a big fat Indian wedding, people can't stop awwing over the adorable images of the couple. As Nick Jonas turned a year older, let's take a look at her cute pictures with the global icon Priyanka Chopra. All pictures: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Instagram account
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a loved-up video on social media and captioned it: "he light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas." Time and again, the actress has confessed love for her singer-actor husband, not only on social media but also in a lot of interviews. In fact, his sweet little gestures for PeeCee makes her fall in love with him every single day.
-
On May 26, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a year of togetherness. "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you. @Priyanka Chopra," he captioned the image.
-
The couple time and again seen sharing pictures that talk about their beautiful bond, making the fans go "wow". The couple is spreading love and magic with their chemistry ever since they announced their wedding in July 2018. Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jaipur, on December 2, 2018.
-
After her glitzy wedding in the first week of December, Priyanka Chopra was working round the clock honouring her professional commitments. Despite having a choc-a-bloc schedule, Priyanka and Nick make sure to spend some quality time together, and their life is no less than a series of mini-vacations. After attending Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in France, our desi girl and Jonas went on a trip to Tuscany, where hubby Nick turned photographer for the lady.
-
Well, many are still unaware of how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met. When the pair actually walked the MET Gala red carpet together in 2017, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs. A lot of them think that the cute couple met each other during the MET Gala, and ever since then, the news of Priyanka dating Nick started doing the rounds on the internet.
-
The duo knew each other even before they walked down the red carpet in their Ralph and Lauren couture. Actor-producer Dwayne Johnson joked about he is the one responsible for bringing together actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas. Johnson, also known as 'The Rock' quipped: "I did it, yes. If they're happy. Well then, I take the credit."
In picture: MET Gala 2017's After-party snap
-
Before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made it official last July, the duo also took a small vacation to Goa, along with the Chopra cousins. The mushy pictures from their small vacation left everyone awestruck! The family took off to the beaches in a private jet. Their lavish vacations are not new to the audience.
In picture: Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Chopra were all smiles during their short trip to Goa.
-
The duo started hitting the news when they were snapped by the paparazzi together on Priyanka's birthday last year. But do you know what raised eyebrows? Their social media PDA! Apart from roaming the streets hand-in-hand whenever spotted together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't stop showering hearts and kisses on each other on Instagram.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose romantically on their engagement day.
-
After making a lot of public appearances together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas called it official with a Roka ceremony held in Mumbai on August 17, 2018. From updating their status to 'taken' and flashing all affection on the 'Future Mrs Jonas,' Nick and Priyanka left no stone unturned to make their fans swoon with their adorable images. It was not only Priyanka and Nick who were showered with all the love and affection but also Denise (Nick's mother) and Paul (Nick's father) stole the show by donning an Indian attire for the Roka ceremony. The duo dancing to Indian tunes left everyone awwing to their cuteness.
In picture: (L-R) Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas.
-
Watching Priyanka Chopra giving Nick Jonas a peck on the cheek left people gushing over their adorable chemistry. Of course, all thanks to Priyanka-Nick's fans who clicked the images and made them viral in no time. Nick's brother Joe and now-wife Sophie Turner were also present. Priyanka posted a photo of herself with Nick, Joe, and Sophie from the double date on her official Instagram account. "It's a fam jam at US Open (sic)," she captioned the image. The couples were joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu during the match between Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova.
-
Later, Nick Jonas opened up about his engagement to Priyanka Chopra at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Not only this, the American pop singer jokingly revealed the nickname of the duo. When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Nick quipped that Priyanka likes 'Prick'. The late-night host then advised the couple to refrain from using that name. Ever since then, Nickyanka is called Prick by their fans, as Priyanka likes it that way!
-
Opening up on their love story, Nick told in an interview, "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."
In picture: Nick Jonas takes a selfie on his birthday with his friends and fiance Priyanka Chopra.
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas locked lips after Priyanka wished him on stage post the show. Nick had celebrated PeeCee's 36th birthday in July by proposing to her. The duo met via common friends, fell in love, brought their families together, and now, accept each other in front of the entire world. This will surely make you believe in love!
-
A few days later, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted stepping out in style for the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during the New York Fashion Week. This candid picture won a million hearts. Ever since Nick Jonas posted this picture on Instagram, where the Quantico star was seen sporting a long-sleeve, floor-length gown, while her fiance chose a white tuxedo for the occasion, Prick fans couldn't stop pouring their love for the duo.
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending a lot of quality time with each other. After making a lot of public appearances together before they exchanged vows, Prick also attended Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's engagement together. The couple was again seen gracing Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement to Anand Piramal at Italy's Lake Como. Dressed in Bollywood's renowned designer Manish Malhotra's outfit, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked stunning.
In picture: Ace designer Manish Malhotra poses with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
-
It was a mini-vacation once again for the duo! While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were being all cute together in Italy, the duo was accompanied by Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja at the Ambani's engagement bash. After the celebration, Prick took a day off to stay back and enjoy the weather of Europe.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Nick Jonas share a laugh during their outing in Italy.
-
Ever since they tied the knot, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been logging air miles. After wrapping up their wedding festivities, they also headed to Oman for a honeymoon. From ringing in the New Year together to walking the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka have left no stone unturned in confessing their affection towards each other on social media.
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding can be described as the biggest international wedding to take place in India. Their wedding went on to become the second most googled wedding of the year, close on the heels of the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In picture: Priyanka and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2019.
-
In fact, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Cannes appearances ruled the internet. From sharing different looks at the French Riviera to attending parties like a boss, the duo was on a photo-sharing spree on social media.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Cannes Film Festival 2019.
-
Post marriage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become quite active than before on social media and keeps her fans updated with important happenings in her life. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Cannes Film Festival 2019.
-
Though it's not even been a year since they got married, there isn't a day where fans don't witness how much in love they are!
In picture: Priyanka Chopra opted for a pretty lace saree at Sophie and Joe's wedding.
-
Happy birthday, Nick Jonas! You keep giving us couple goals with every post you upload with the desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra married American pop singer, Nick Jonas on December 2, 2018. The 'it' couple of showbiz, aka 'Prick', which is what PeeCee likes to herself and Nick, have been globetrotting together and their vacay photos will surely leave you envious. As the actress turned a year older on July 18, Nick Jonas shared a lovely message for his special lady on social media. Check out their loved-up images right away!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Karwa chauth at a Jonas Brothers concert!