Priyanka Chopra celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas at Happiness Begins Tour

Trust Priyanka Chopra to stay away from India and still stay connected to her roots. Even though she is miles away, Priyanka celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with American pop-singer and husband, Nick Jonas. She is currently on a tour with the Jonas Brothers. Accompanying them is also VJ Anusha.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas filled her Instagram with pictures that describe how she celebrated the festival. The desi girl donned the traditional red saree with golden border, a bindi, red bangles, and vermillion on her forehead for this occasion. She radiated beauty through the picture she shared on Instagram with Nick Jonas.

In the picture, the lovebirds are seen sitting with each other and dived deep in love. While Nick is looking into the camera, Priyanka has tugged her arms with Nick's. She captioned the picture stating how she will always remember her first Karwa Chauth. Take a look at the picture here:

Nick Jonas replied to the post with three red heart emoticons. How cute is that! The pop-singer also shared some goofy photos with his "Indian" wife and shared it on his Instagram account.

The Sky Is Pink actress also shared a few other pictures of the celebratory night. The photo has Priyanka with her friends, VJ Anusha and a few others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onOct 17, 2019 at 5:45pm PDT

The 37-year-old actress' Instagram stories' section was also flooded with pictures wherein, Priyanka Chopra showed the henna drawn on her hand by herself. She also displayed the traditional red bangles through these pictures. Priyanka, who seems to be enjoying her first Karwa Chauth, captioned the picture of her Henna laden hands, "DIY Henna!! Karwa Chauth in LA."



Pic courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram story

Sharing the picture of her stunning red bangles, she wrote, "Karwa Chauth prep."



Pic courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in two grand ceremonies in December 2018. The first wedding was at the Church and the second wedding was at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, her latest Bollywood release, The Sky Is Pink after a hiatus of three years, won hearts but is struggling to sustain at the box office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates