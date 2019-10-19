Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a plan to help Gully Boy bag an Oscar

While the brightest talents of Indian cinema have made the country proud at the Oscars, the golden statuette for the Best Foreign Language Film has unfortunately eluded us thus far. Understandably, all eyes have been on Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy ever since it was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards. With its stellar performances and masterful storytelling, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is being tipped as India's ticket to the Oscars. Even as the makers have kicked off their lobbying campaign in the US, mid-day has learnt that desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has thrown her might behind the film.

As a first step in the direction, Chopra hosted a screening of the movie, along with Amazon Studios and director Akhtar, at the Ray Kurtzman Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14.

Zoya Akhtar

A source reveals, "Priyanka has been close friends with both Farhan and Zoya, ever since she worked with them on Dil Dhadakne Do [2015]. She is also invested in the film because she is fond of Alia. Knowing the crucial role that lobbying plays in a film's graduation from the long list to the shortlist, she intends to help the film garner as much visibility as possible. The actor has lined up another screening in Los Angeles before the month-end, where she plans to invite her close friends from Hollywood. She may host a few more screenings till the year-end."

A still from Gully Boy

Akhtar and co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani — who have been stationed in the US over the past few days — too have been bullish with their marketing strategy, hoping to grab the Academy's attention before it announces the nomination list in January 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates