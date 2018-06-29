Priyanka Chopra is a vision in white on magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra has been named the winner of 'Maxim Hot 100' for the fourth time. She had earlier bagged the title in 2011, 2013 and in 2016

Priyanka Chopra looks like a dream in an all-white avatar on a magazine cover. The global star, who features on the cover of Maxim, has been named the magazine's choice for "the hottest woman on the planet".

"She's got the talent, she's got the brains and she's definitely got the looks - is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time? Welcome back, PC," wrote Maxim.

PeeCee has been named the winner of 'Maxim Hot 100' for the fourth time. She had earlier bagged the title in 2011, 2013 and in 2016.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in India with her rumoured beau Nick Jonas. The couple 'secretly' landed in India last week.

The two have been romantically linked ever since they walked the 2017 MET Gala red carpet together.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan.

