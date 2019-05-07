Priyanka Chopra is in party mode with Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone after the 2019 Met Gala

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself with hubby Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone and a bunch of industry friends chilling out after the 2019 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra with her gang. Pic/instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra and husband singer Nick Jonas made quite an entrance at the 2019 Met Gala. With their over-the-top ensembles, the couple certainly managed to grab eyeballs. While Priyanka looked stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown and a dramatic crown, Nick looked dapper in a white Dior Men tux and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

But now that the gala is over, it's party time for the celebrities who made an appearance at the mega event. PeeCee shared a picture where she's posing with husband Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Huma Abedin and Natasha Poonawalla. The Quantico actress captioned the photo: "Charlie and the Indian angels end the night... #metgala2019"

Priyanka, Deepika and Nick can be seen in relaxed, yet stylish, outfits after their high-fashion, high-drama costumes from earlier in the evening. While Priyanka Chopra wore a sparkly playsuit with sparkly leggings, Deepika Padukone opted for a yellow gown with a zebra print overcoat. Nick Jonas was stylish in a black suit and looked quite happy being surrounded by the 'Indian angels'.

Earlier at the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone turned heads with her Barbie doll-like look on the pink carpet. Deepika wore a Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard, and her retro hairdo made her look simply gorgeous. Here's a look at Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019.

There were tons of other celebrities who walked the pink carpet in wacky, unforgettable outfits, too. All in all, the 2019 Met Gala was quite a spectacle!

