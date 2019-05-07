Met Gala 2019: Hail the couture queen! Deepika Padukone's look gets a thumbs up from fans

bollywood-fashion

Fans across the globe are going gaga over Deepika Padukone's look at the Met Gala 2019. Here's what they have to say

Deepika Padukone poses for the photographers at MET Gala 2019. Pic/AFP

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet for Met Gala 2019, early Tuesday morning and fans couldn't keep calm as they took to Twitter hailing the couture queen. Fans across the globe are going gaga over the beauty and the social media is abuzz as #DeepikaPadukone saw a strong India trend.

Deepika wore Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard, embellished with 3D printed pieces meant to resemble embroidery for Met Gala today, carrying a much like Audrey hairdo with a headband to complete the theme- based look where she looks every bit gorgeous.

Here's what fans have to say:-

The theme of the Met's 2019 Costume Exhibition is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'. The theme comes with its exaggerated plethora of costumes that put on an exhibition by the global stars who attend the gala. The exhibit is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

Deepika Padukone first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood flick, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. Dressed in a slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown, Deepika set the graph right for the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo, with her sartorial choice.

Walking for the second time last year, Deepika looked ethereal in Atelier couture by designer Prabal Gurung. Making a statement with her draped number, the actor accessorized her look with siren red heels, dainty diamond jewellery and bright red pout. The theme for last year's Met Gala was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', a tricky one to follow yet Deepika flawlessly aced the couture silhouette.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone sure knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise. In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bollywood’s leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices and presence across the world- walking like a queen!

Appreciation is pouring in from all corners for Deepika's look and this surely, makes her the leading icon of not just Bollywood but in the eyes of the whole wide world.

