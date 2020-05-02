Priyanka Chopra joins hands with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined hands with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her concern over the effect of Coronavirus on vulnerable children.

She tweeted: "It's heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us."

Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg

Donate here: https://t.co/d1BYjjRvqg



(2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Priyanka and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Priyanka took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

She also pledged to donate USD100,000 to women doing their bit in health crisis.

