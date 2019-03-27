Priyanka Chopra Jonas' bikini pictures from Miami beaches are too hot

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her crew are soaking in the sun in Miami. A video of them dancing to the Jonas Brothersâ Sucker track atop a yacht is doing the rounds

Priyanka Chopra/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's fan club

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and hubby Nick Jonas are holidaying yet again. As soon as the song ends, the next on their playlist is the Mera Wala Dance track from the Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan- starrer Simmba. Looks like Nick is a fan of Singh and loves to copy his steps.

After sharing various posts with the crew, Priyanka Chopra was also seen grooving to the tunes of Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's famous song, Tareefan. The actress couldn't stop matching the steps with husband Nick Jonas and calling out 'Bebo' when the video ends!

Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs have also shared the actress' bikini pictures from the beaches of Miami. The Quantico star was seen wearing a bottle-green halter neck bikini, and it has taken the internet by storm.

Priyanka was also seen trying some water sports with her 'J sister' Sophie Turner in the middle of the sea.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Khan in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

