See photos: Priyanka Chopra chills in Miami with Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and the rest of her gang

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra holidaying with husband Nick Jonas and the rest of her cool gang will make you want to pack your bags and go get some vitamin sea yourself

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. Pic/Priyanka's official Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra has been having the time of her life. She was always the girl who knew how to have fun, but ever since her marriage to Nick Jonas, PeeCee has found a cool gang to hang out with. As of now, Priyanka and her gang are out holidaying in Miami, Florida, and the pictures prove that the group is having a ball.

Priyanka Chopra shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram to show her fans what she's been up to. And we must say, she's up to no good!

You can see Priyanka posing for a photo with her arm around her husband Nick Jonas, while the rest of her crew - Sophie Turner, Joe and Kevin Jonas, and a couple of their friends - also pose for the camera. The group seems to be partying on a yacht in the middle of the sea.

Here, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas click a picture with the soon to be married, Sophie and Joe. Priyanka and Sophie have taken to calling themselves the 'J Sisters'.

Looks like our desi girl has found her partner in crime. Both PeeCee and Nick can't keep their hands off each other! The couple also keeps their fans updated about their lives with cute photos and videos.

And here are the J Sisters slaying in their swimsuits. Priyanka Chopra looks on as Sophie Turner looks at something through her binoculars.

Nick Jonas also shared a fun video on his Instagram account. The video shows Priyanka Chopra and the rest of the gang grooving to some music.

Doesn't this short break look like the perfect way to spend some quality time with loved ones? Looking at these pictures, we're sorely tempted to take a day off and chill on a beach somewhere!

