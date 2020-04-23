Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Earth Day: Earth keeps us connected

Sharing two happy selfies on Instagram, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended Earth Day wishes to during late hours of Wednesday.

In the post, the actor pointed out how the entire humankind on the planet is apart yet connected with each other through Earth.

The 'Quantico' actor posted two pictures of herself on the platform where she is seen wearing a black and white printed floral shirt.

"We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let's heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay," she captioned the post.

The 37-year-old actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States.

