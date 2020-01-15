Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers' series
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in Citadel. The show had originally been announced in July 2018
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles of the Russo brothers upcoming drama series titled Citadel on Amazon. The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, reports variety.com.
Details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India.
Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL
Madden and Priyanka will star in the US "mothership" edition of the series. The show had originally been announced in July 2018. It was announced in December that Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.
