Search

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers' series

Updated: Jan 15, 2020, 13:24 IST | IANS | Los Angeles

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in Citadel. The show had originally been announced in July 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles of the Russo brothers upcoming drama series titled Citadel on Amazon. The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, reports variety.com.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India.

 

Madden and Priyanka will star in the US "mothership" edition of the series. The show had originally been announced in July 2018. It was announced in December that Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK