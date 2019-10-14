Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer The Sky is Pink loses lustre too soon

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink, which hit theatres on Friday, opened to lukewarm response. The film managed to garner Rs 2.50 crore on its first day and Rs 4 crore on Saturday. But it is facing stiff competition from last week's releases, War and Joker. Shonali Bose's directorial film is a drama of a couple spanning 25 years, which is narrated by their teenage daughter — Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The movie is based on real incidents.

Though Wasim has garnered accolades for her performance, she prefers to keep mum about the project. In June, the youngster announced that she was quitting acting saying that the profession "threatened" her relationship with her religion. The film was screened at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on September 13 and was attended by the complete cast and crew.

It marks the Bollywood comeback of Chopra after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Akhtar, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, in which he plays a boxer.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals best part of being married

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever