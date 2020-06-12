Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'trashed'; faces flak once again on Twitter

A section of netizens is still taking potshots at Priyanka Chopra Jonas's 'selective outrage' as the actor prefers to turn a blind eye to the burning issues in India and only talks about what matters in the West. After PeeCee lent support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, she was called out for keeping quiet about problems in her own backyard and for promoting fairness creams.

Now, a Twitter user summed up this sentiment in a social media thread, 'Priyanka Chopra and her identical twin', juxtaposing pictures of PeeCee in her designer threads and a trash can to match the colour of her outfit. Several netizens agreed with the thread and questioned her 'selective activism'. A certain Mr Deol would heartily agree too.

Take a look at the tweet thread here:

Priyanka Chopra with her identical twin (A THREAD) pic.twitter.com/3g7TqtwN6x — Hredya Ramkumar (@hredyaa) June 8, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is yet to react to the current trend. This isn't the first time the actress has been trolled mercilessly on social media. In fact, Priyanka Chopra has also faced the flack of the audience in many press conferences. Earlier, she was also trolled for her sartorial choice at an award gala where she was seen wearing a naval grazing kaftan dress designed by Ralph and Russo.

Also Read: Woman Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Hypocrite', Actress Says, 'We're All Here For Love'

Ever since the lockdown, the 37-year-old actor is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, United States. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending quality time with each other. From taking piano lessons from Nick to cuddling with the American singer, Priyanka Chopra is doing it all!

Speaking about her professional journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was Priyanka's comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years.

Now, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress will be next seen in the documentary Happiness Continues. Her other Hollywood projects include We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Later, the actress will be making her digital debut as an actress and a producer with The White Tiger, a Netflix Original film. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in pivotal role among others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news