Priyanka Chopra Jonas trips, clasps Nick Jonas' arm, avoids fall

hollywood

That's just what happened with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on a recent outing

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account

She tripped and almost fell, but his biceps saved her. That's just what happened with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on a recent outing.

In a video doing the rounds, Nick and Priyanka are seen keeping to their routine of walking hand in hand on a stairway. While Priyanka, dressed in black, was busy waving to fans, happy to see the couple, she tripped.

But Nick was by her side in her "oops" moment. She held on to his arm and regained her balance, with a huge smile on her face, followed by a laugh.

It is one of those moments that has made Nick and Priyanka one of the most watched out among the celebrity couples on social media.

Their wedding in Jodhpur last December drew widespread global media attention. The couple recently featured together in Jonas Brothers' comeback single "Sucker".

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has launched a contest on the dating app Bumble to find a suitable candidate who will work in the marketing division of her banner. Priyanka and her team will find their next marketing assistant in India via the networking app. The chosen candidate will work on the promotion for her upcoming release, The Sky Is Pink.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra attends her first Jonas Brothers concert

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates