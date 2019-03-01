Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Was not concerned that it was a supporting role

hollywood

Not one to let screen time dictate her film choices, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on signing Isn't It Romantic and how she misses Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

An appearance at the Oscars, back-to-back promotions of her movie followed by a quick trip to India, all in the space of four days, may bog down many. But Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows that she hasn't lost her spunk as she opens the conversation with: "I want to back women who take charge of their destiny, and Rebel [Wilson] is just that." The actor, who is currently in the country for brother Siddharth's engagement, is simultaneously promoting Isn't It Romantic that dropped on Netflix yesterday after its February 13 theatrical release in the US.

That she plays a supporting part in the Wilson, Liam Hemsworth-starrer did little to dampen her enthusiasm about the film. "It came as a supporting part, and that was never a concern. My yardstick of choosing stories is strictly based on whether I want to watch the film. I finished reading this script in one go," says Chopra, adding that she also identified with Wilson's feisty spirit. "This is Rebel's first leading lady role after acting for almost 20 years. She produced the film on her own. It is a big win for me when an actress turns around and says, 'Hey, you aren't writing stuff that's good enough for me. I am going to write my own film and be the leading lady.'"



A still from Isn't It Romantic

After Isn't It Romantic, Chopra will be seen in The Sky Is Pink that sees her team up with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. "Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."

Point out how the movie marks her return to Bollywood after four years, and she cuts in, laughing, "I have missed the madness of Hindi movies. I don't look at it as a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood, it's the magic of movies. The first thing I did after Quantico was a Hindi movie. My career in both countries is dear to me, and as long as people want to watch me, I'll stay!"

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are high in love; these PDA images are proof

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates