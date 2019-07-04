Priyanka Chopra looks vibrant on magazine cover

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is stealing the limelight with her Jennedy Kennedy styled black and magenta pink fur ensemble on July edition of Elle UK

Pic courtesy/Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who grabbed eye-balls with her stunning dress up at her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding, is now garnering attention with her sizzling look on the latest edition of a fashion magazine. The 36-year old actor is stealing the limelight with her Jennedy Kennedy styled black and magenta pink fur ensemble on July edition of Elle UK.

The diva kept it simple by adding a natural pop of colour to her lips with back bobs hair do.

Her alluring snap also highlights her popular 'Daddy's lil girl' tattoo, which she got from Malibu during the shoot of her debut music album in 2012.

Complimenting her look, the tagline of the magazine read, "Style it out."

The singer-actor was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week in an emerald green dress with pleats around the waist and a belt to go with it.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

