Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are head over heels in love with each other, see photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Paris for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding. It's been eight months

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of the wedding venue of brother-in-law Joe Jonas, who is set to tie the knot with Game Of Thrones actor Sophie Turner at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, today. PeeCee and hubby Nick Jonas wore colour coordinated outfits for the pre-wedding celebrations. She captioned the picture, "It's in the air (sic)."

In the photo, Priyanka dons a metallic ensemble with a messy hairdo. On the other hand, Nick looked sleek sporting a striped grey shirt and pants. He paired his attire with white shoes.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram It’s in the air.. âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJun 27, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have completed eights months of their wedding, even then the Jonas couple seems head over heels in love with each other. The couple often keeps sharing pictures of each other on their respective Instagram accounts. His last picture was a monochrome one with his wife in which they were seen enjoying a boat ride in the 'city of love'.

Talking about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, they were also seen spending quality time shopping and hanging out with friends. During their trip to Paris, the couple was also seen together outside the Hotel Costes after enjoying dinner with friends. The Game of Thrones star and singer are already married and their first wedding was a secretive one at Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ«ðÂÂ· me ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) onJun 22, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

Though the couple is yet to disclose exactly when they'll be getting hitched for a second time, Jonas has dropped several hints. In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, the 23-year-old actor told Harper's Bazaar, UK, as cited by People, that they plan on making this celebration "as low-key as possible".

"It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever," she added during an interview for Net-A-Porter's PORTER Edit, as reported by People.

