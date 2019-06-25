Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Sophie Turner in Paris ahead of the latter's wedding with Joe Jonas
The family has preferred to keep details under wraps. It is confirmed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage licence on Wednesday, May 1, reported eonline.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are in Paris ahead of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's nuptials. Though the couple tied the knot in May in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, this will be the official white wedding. The family has preferred to keep details under wraps. It is confirmed that Joe and Turner are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage licence on Wednesday, May 1, reported eonline.com.
Fans first caught wind of the long-time couple's nuptials when American DJ-record producer Diplo began posting footage from the ceremony.
In several moments posted on Diplo's Instagram Stories, Turner can be seen walking down the aisle in a white bridal ensemble and veil. It appeared as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song 'Speechless'.
Nick Jonas, too, has shared a picture of himself with wifey Priyanka taking a yacht ride in the 'city of love'. He captioned the picture, "The city of love"
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Joe and Sophie announced their engagement in October 2017 after more than a year together. Sophie Turner was last seen in the eighth and last season of Game Of Thrones and in the superhero movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film's music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar.
Also read: Here's what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's wedding
Top Stories of the Day:
- Karisma Kapoor turns 45: Interesting facts about the actress you may not know
- It was a quiet wedding ceremony for Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy
- Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff officially broken up?
- Telly Tattle: Sanjay Gagnani's fanboy moment with Johny Lever
- Preity G Zinta: Will announce TV, film projects by year-end
- Ahan Shetty goes shirtless while playing football in Bandra
- Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were out on a dinner date in Bandra
- Sunny Leone, Malika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha at their gyms in Bandra
- Kunal Kapoor: Urgent need to address bullying
- Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari heads to Japan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Priyanka Chopra Jonas engage in PDA at Cannes with husband Nick Jonas