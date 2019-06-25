It was a quiet wedding ceremony for Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy

bollywood

Aarti Chabria had got engaged to the Mauritius-based chartered accountant and tax consultant Visharad Beedassy in March this year

Visharad Beedassy and Aarti Chabria

Over the weekend, Aarti Chabria tied the knot with Visharad Beedassy in a low-profile ceremony in Mumbai. The actor had got engaged to the Mauritius-based chartered accountant and tax consultant in March this year.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actress revealed the details about her marriage and Visharad. The actress was also asked if she will shift base to Mauritius after tying the knot. The actress said in an interview earlier: "I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."

Talking about Aarti, she started off as a model and began doing print ads from the age of 3. Aarti won the Miss India Worldwide 2000 pageant and thereafter, went on to appear in several music videos. She is best remembered as Akshay Kumar's heroine in Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002), and the winner of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 4, which was hosted by her co-actor, Akshay Kumar.

Not only this, but Aarti also shared how she met Visharad: "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait. He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant."

Last seen on the big screen in Dus Tola (2010) and on television on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (2011) and on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2013), Chabria turned director with the short film, Mumbai Varanasi Express, which bagged honours on the festival circuit.

