Remember 90s actress Aarti Chabria? She is engaged now and all set to marry

Actress Aarti Chabria, who emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4, is now engaged to a chartered accountant, Visharad Beedassy

Aarti Chabria shared this photo on her Instagram account.

90s actress and former model Aarti Chabria secretly exchanged rings with Visharad Beedassy on March 11. Beedassy is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant based in Mauritius. The actress confirmed this news to Bombay Times and also revealed that she will soon get married to him, who is currently in Australia. However, they haven't zeroed down on their wedding date yet!

Talking about having an arranged marriage with Visharad, and how did she meet him, Aarti told the publication, "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait. He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant."

Will Aarti shift base to Mauritius after tying the knot? Here's what she told the daily, "I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."

Talking about Aarti, she started off as a model and began doing print ads from the tender age of 3. Aarti won the Miss India Worldwide 2000 pageant and thereafter, went on to appear in several music videos. She is best remembered as Akshay Kumar's heroine in Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002), and the winner of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 4, which was hosted by her co-actor, Akshay Kumar.

Here's congratulating the actress!

