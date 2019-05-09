Here's what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's wedding

hollywood

Although Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's nuptials came as a surprise to many, Priyanka Chopra says it was 'on brand' for the carefree couple

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise Las Vegas wedding was super fun. Although Joe and Sophie's nuptials came as a surprise to many, Priyanka says it was 'on brand' for the carefree couple. The actress talked about the wedding in an interview to Access, reports people.com.

"That was so fun. It was so fun! And it's so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It's like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie," Priyanka said. The couple surprised fans worldwide with an impromptu marriage ceremony on May 1 in Las Vegas. The ceremony took place following the Billboard Music Awards, which was documented on Diplo's Instagram live feed and was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Talking about the wedding, Priyanka said: "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive'. We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived."

After the wedding, the bride and groom, alongside Priyanka and her husband Nick, drove around in a pink Hummer limo.

"It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic," she said. "I had that long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night - a Jophie kind of night."

