Here's what Madhu Chopra said about daughter Priyanka Chopra's look at the 2019 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala look has become the talk of the town inviting reactions from all quarters including mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at the MET Gala 2019. Pic: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra has been crashing the internet ever since she walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala 2019. The Bajirao Mastani actress looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape and a quirky crown. However, her look soon turned into memes that flooded social media. Check out her look:

View this post on Instagram Met 2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 6, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT

Her look might have given fodder to trollers, but mother Madhu Chopra was all praise for her daughter's look. During a media interaction at an event, Madhu said, "Itni door se kya reaction hoga, mere saamne hoti to jhappi lagati, bhut sunder lag rahi thi bhut special lag rahi thi (If she would have been here I would have hugged her, she was looking very beautiful and special)".

View this post on Instagram CAMP: Notes on Fashion #MetGala2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 7, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

The Met Gala often referred to as the Oscars of fashion had the theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' this year and was graced by several stars from the world of entertainment, fashion and music.

Priyanka Chopra made quite an entrance at the gala with her husband Nick Jonas. The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras. The two brought their fashion A-game as they wore over-the-top ensembles for the mega event.

View this post on Instagram Met 2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 6, 2019 at 8:54pm PDT

Priyanka's chosen look, inspired by Louis XIV of France and his royal court, featured a thigh-high slit which the actor wore with sheer silver tights. She topped off her look with a spiked silver crown, which complemented the outfit perfectly. Nick Jonas too looked dapper in a white Dior Men tuxedo and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

Among the other Indian stars who turned heads was Deepika Padukone. The Piku actress wore a Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard, and her retro hairdo made her look simply gorgeous.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani too graced the function. Isha opted for a breathtakingly beautiful Prabal Gurung lilac ball gown.

