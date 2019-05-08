MET Gala 2019: Stars go to Camp

hollywood

Presenting the most talked-about looks from Met Gala 2019 that had a tricky dress code, at best

Met Gala versus Royal Baby. The timing of two most-anticipated world events couldn't have been planned better. Often referred to as the Oscars of fashion, on the first Monday in May every year, the best in the world of fashion and movies assemble to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition in New York City's Upper East Side. The dress code for the evening is in tandem with the topic of the exhibition. The theme of Met Gala 2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion took flight from the famous Susan Sontag's 1964 essay: Notes on Camp.

The first impression of the theme, like many including Céline Dion, was misconstrued to be literally about camping in nature. Simply put, Camp fashion is about celebrating contradictions. It delves into the conflicting nature of appealing and revolting, often with a hint of dykery. A present-day example is actor Ranveer Singh, whose satirical style is in-your-face, blunt and unapologetic. "It's about shouting irreverence. It can be beautiful and overwhelmingly hideous at once," laughs Delhi designer Anand Bhushan. His candour along with a whole-hearted appreciation for Camp style is what makes him a buff on the subject. mid-day chatted with him about which celeb took home the Camp cake.

Whimsical Camp

Priyanka Chopra's chosen look, inspired by Louis XIV of France and his royal court, took Camp to the max with a candy-floss, peek-a-boo gown and train by Christian Dior, along with a dainty crown perched on a daring coiffure and make-up - altogether a picture of cheeky vanity. And we kinda dig it. "It's a look that Priyanka has never attempted before, and it's so cool to see her taking risks!" says Bhushan.

Queen of camp

Nobody does Met Gala like Lady Gaga, and considering she is the Queen of Camp, it was her moment of glory. She out-camped the rest with four outfit changes. First was the hot pink cape with a tumbling trail and a matching enormous bow perched on her head, delivering it all under a parade of black umbrellas.



Anand Bhushan with drag queen Violet Chachki

She peeled the layer to flaunt a black gown, followed by a hot pink gown and black clutch resembling a vintage phone, and finally, stripping down to bare minimal - bra, fishnets, underwear and towering heels.

Zendaya

Fairy Tale Camp

Our first ideas of fashion are rooted in fairy tales. Imagine Lumière from Beauty and The Beast! Katy Perry lit up the carpet in a chandelier cage over a strapless dress.



Katy Perry

"Nothing says camp quite like this outfit, I loved it," says Bhushan. Zendaya dressed as Cinderella in a light-up ball gown by Tommy Hilfiger, dramatically dropping her glass slippers as she made her way to the gala.



Celine Dion

Installation Camp

Picture this: Six bare-chested men carry Billy Porter on a traditional Egyptian palanquin. The Pose star, dressed in 24-karat chain headpiece and gold bodysuit, alights on the pink carpet, flexing his 10-foot wings made from a million sequins and crystals… making the grandest statement of all.



Billy Porter



Janelle Monae

Of abstract art, gender duality and inflated pomp, Janelle Monae's Picasso-inspired balloon-hipped gown by Christian Siriano had High-Camp embedded in its DNA. "There is no such thing as too much bling, and Celine Dion demonstrates it fabulously with her Oscar de la Renta bodysuit," says Bhushan.

Baby Doll Camp

We have a nagging feeling that designer Zac Posen looked at Crystal LaBeija's outfit in the Queen Documentary: 1967 while creating the pink ball-gown finished with bouffant hairdo swept back in a bedecked band. LaBeija, a Manhattan drag queen founded House of LaBeija in 1977. But the actor begs to differ. "I look like Barbie doll, which is what I am feeling like when the whole look came together," said Padukone to a reporter.



Cara Delevingne

Queer Camp

Lena Waithe kept it simple in a pale blue pin-striped suit, the back inscribed with a glaring reminder: "Black drag queens invented camp". Drag is camp. Parodying gender and culture in its extravagance of visual and attitude.

Supermodel and openly bisexual Cara Delevingne dressed in a Pride-inspired bodysuit by Dior, holding a crystal cane and a giant headpiece made of fruit, candy, wind-up teeth and eyeballs. The King of Camp himself, Ryan Murphy paid tribute to a true camp icon, Liberace.

