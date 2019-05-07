Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga changes four outfits on the pink carpet

hollywood

Singer-actor Lady Gaga kicked off the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday with several outfit changes on the pink carpet

Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Pic/AFP

New York: Singer-actress Lady Gaga made a grand Met Gala entrance with four outfit changes on the pink carpet. The "A Star is Born" actress kicked off the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday with several outfit changes on the carpet, her first look being a Brandon Maxwell-designed neon pink cape dress, which featured an extra-long train, reports foxnews.com.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion", which was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it". The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.



Lady Gaga arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. Pics/AFP

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning singer accessorised with an oversized matching-coloured bow in her hair. Next, Gaga surprised fans when she took off her first look to reveal a black strapless couture gown underneath, which she paired with a black umbrella.

Lady Gaga in a pink column dress which she paired with oversized sunglasses

The star's outfits didn't stop there. For her third change, the "Poker Face" hitmaker wore a bright pink column dress, which she paired with oversized sunglasses. For her final look, Gaga ditched the dresses, opting to strip down into a glittering brassier and underwear set with fishnets and huge platform shoes.

Lady Gaga's final look at Met Gala 2019

