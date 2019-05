Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in surprise Vegas wedding

hollywood

Fans first caught wind of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' nuptials when American DJ-record producer Diplo began posting footage from the ceremony

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner exchanged wedding vows at an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. It is confirmed that Joe and Turner are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage licence on Wednesday, May 1, reported eonline.com.

Fans first caught wind of the long-time couple's nuptials when American DJ-record producer Diplo began posting footage from the ceremony.

In several moments posted on Diplo's Instagram Stories, Turner can be seen walking down the aisle in a white bridal ensemble and veil. It appeared as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song 'Speechless'.

Earlier in the evening, Joe Jonas reunited with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for a performance of their latest single Sucker. Sophie Turner was joined by her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas in the Sin City.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2017 after more than a year together. Sophie Turner can be currently seen in the eighth and last season of Game Of Thrones. According to E! Online, now that the filming of the uber-popular epic saga is over, Turner is taking a break from acting.

Also read: Sophie Turner opens up about suffering from depression following 'GoT' fame

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates