Preity G Zinta: Will announce TV, film projects by year-end

Preity G Zinta discusses blueprint of her new venture as she joins forces with Los Angeles-based company to distribute Bollywood films in China

Preity Zinta. Picture courtesy/Preity Zinta's Instagram account

In recent years, China has steadily emerged as one of the biggest markets for Bollywood films. Noticing the potential it offers as a booming market, Preity G Zinta announced her collaboration with a Los Angeles- based company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese production and talent company, to build a film and television development fund. The company will not only develop new films for Asian markets but also provide distribution for existing Hindi titles in China.

Quiz her if the offerings will enjoy an exclusive China release or a simultaneous release in India, and Zinta explains that they will follow the model adopted by Hollywood biggies. "We intend to release films in a similar cadence as the big studio films from the West — first a domestic release, and going international shortly thereafter. Since China is such a big market, we may release certain films there first. We will announce our television and film projects before the year-end."

The actor-entrepreneur credits good friend and Dil Chahta Hai (2001) co-star Aamir Khan for paving the way with the smashing success of Dangal (2016). The language barrier notwithstanding, Zinta says Indian movies tend to resonate with the Chinese audience owing to the two countries' common values. "Aamir and the Dangal team executed a beautiful story about rural women and their empowerment that had worldwide appeal. The importance of family and hard work are values that will translate around the globe."

With the advent of OTT platforms, Hindi films are finding takers across the world. Zinta, on her part, asserts that it is the best time to be in the business. "The world is getting smaller, and a good story will work no matter where it comes from. We are working at a unique stage in Indian film production, where there is an insatiable demand for new stories. We are no longer limited to the songand- dance films that made Bollywood famous. If we continue to push the envelope on the kind of stories we tell, audiences will continue to show up."

