Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff officially broken up?

If reports are to be believed, the hottest couple in town has called it quits. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were rumoured to be dating, but they never made it official

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

After giving us major friendship and couple goals, it seems like the hottest couple in town has called it quits. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were rumoured to be dating, but they never made it official.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source, who is a common friend to them both, revealed, "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and the people around them had seen it coming."

It was their countless appearances together and the sizzling chemistry they shared that first made people start talking about them being a couple. Not only that, but the pair are also great friends and share common interests. They have apparently decided to continue with their friendship despite the circumstances.

"They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision," added another source close to the pair.

When the source was asked if Tiger and Disha will come out in public about their breakup, the source said, "They haven't ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren't romantically in love anymore."

Jackie Shroff, veteran actor and Tiger's father, had spoken about his son's relationship with Disha. He had said, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends."

