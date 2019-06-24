Six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal wins Super Dancer - Chapter 3

television

Rupsa Batabyal charmed her way into the audience' hearts with superlative performances week after week and won the maximum votes in Super Dancer - Chapter 3

Rupsa Batabyal/picture courtesy: SonyTV's Twitter

After months of entertaining the country every weekend, Super Dancer – Chapter 3 found its winner and Dance Ka Kal in 6-year-old contestant Rupsa Batabyal from Kolkata. Close on her heels was contestant Tejas Verma from Mumbai who was declared as the runner up. The Grand Finale was nothing but a visual spectacle as the contestants and their gurus performed for one last time on the platform making it a night to remember. Judges Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor along with the hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and TRP Mama (Paritosh Tripathi) reminisced the wonderful journey and highlighted some great moments they experienced through the show.

From Shilpa Shetty Kundra performing Bharatnatyam for the very first time on television on the coveted stage of Super Dancer – Chapter 3 to Krushna Abhishek setting the mood of the evening with his impeccable comic timing to Dharmesh Sir and Raghav Juyal cheering the contestants, the Grand Finale was a night to remember.

Week on week the contestants stepped out of their comfort zone to give power-packed performances that enthralled not just the judges but also the audiences. The journey of the Top 5 contestants – Rupsa Batabyal, Tejas Verma, Gourav Sarwan, Saksham Sharma and Jayshree Gogoi has been an inspiring one and there is a lot to learn from these little wonders.

Amidst much fanfare and aplomb, Rupsa along with her Super Guru Nishant Bhatt were awarded the prestigious trophy and a cheque of 15 lakhs (Rupsa) and 5 lakhs (Nishant) respectively from Sony Entertainment Television. Each finalist was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation along with the cheque of 1 lakh each. Additionally, the Top 5 finalists were awarded a cheque of 1 lakh each from Lotus Herbals.

