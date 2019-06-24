Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor stranded on Austrian Alps due to heavy rains

bollywood

Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor stranded on the Austrian Alps after cable car stops midway due to heavy rains

The Saaho team in the cable car before the incident. Pic/Instagram

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting for the last schedule of Saaho in Austria. In keeping with the grand scale of the thriller, director Sujeeth had envisioned a high-octane action sequence to be filmed in the snow-clad resort of Sölden. While the two-day shooting at the Alpine ski resort was a smooth sail, the cast apparently had a hiccup on their way to the base camp.

A source says, "There are high-tech gondola lifts that provide access to the ski slopes. After filming the sequence on Thursday, Prabhas, Shraddha and their team — including hair stylist Nikita Menon, costume designer Leepakshi Ellawadi and makeup artist Shraddha Naik, among others — began their descent, in the cable car, when it started raining. Minutes into the ride, the cable car stopped midway and the team found themselves stranded at an altitude of 1,368 metres. Understandably, everybody was terrified as dusk was falling over and the rains showed no signs of receding."

The source adds that it was Prabhas who comforted the unit, assuring them that rescue teams would be sent if the situation worsened. "He kept a cool mind and explained to everybody that the cable car would resume its operation as soon as the rains stopped. Usually, in high-risk situations, rescue teams use helicopters to evacuate passengers. Thankfully, that need didn't arise. The rain stopped after about half-an-hour, and soon enough, the cable car resumed its journey downwards." mid-day reached out to the film's producer in Austria, but he refused to comment.

