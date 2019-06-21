Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor poses with Prabhas and crew amidst shooting

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas with the crew.

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas who are currently shooting for one of the schedules of Saaho in Europe are having a fun time, taking a break from their busy shooting schedules. Actress Shraddha Kapoor who is having a tight schedule throughout the year with multiple projects is spending some quality time with her co-star Prabhas amidst the Europe Saaho schedule.

Shraddha Kapoor is extremely professional when it comes to her work commitments. Since the actress didn't have the time to spend with her family, her mother accompanied Shraddha all the way to her Europe schedule.

The duo is seen spreading smiles in the adorable pictures and well, the pictures are already winning the internet as the two are creating waves hailing as the fresh pair everyone is looking forward to from their upcoming film, Saaho. Ever since the fast - paced, action packed teaser has released, the audience cannot stop gushing over the outstanding chemistry of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas. The duo is not only winning the audience with the power-packed action sequences but is also seen sharing quirky jokes amidst full-fledged bike chases and gunfights.

Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

