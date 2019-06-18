Shraddha Kapoor's busy schedule doesn't keep her from spending time with family

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor is very close to her mother. To fulfil her wish of getting some quality time, her mother Shivangi Kolhapure accompanied the actress on her way to Austria for Saaho's shoot

As a surprise, this time her mother accompanied her to her Europe schedule, all the way to Austria. The actress is very professional when it comes to her work commitments and they usually never meet on set but since Shraddha has been away from home since a long time, her mother decided to accompany the actress to Europe.

Taking to her social media, an excited Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Divine Mommy"

Shraddha Kapoor who is working relentlessly by giving 100 per cent to all her films, be it Saaho, where the recently released teaser took the internet by storm where the actress is seen doing action sequences alongside Prabhas, or be it Street Dancer and Baaghi 3, where the actress will be seen in a full-fledged action avatar - Shraddha is always on her toes when it comes to work.

Shraddha Kapoor is not only a good actress, but is also a great dancer and a talented singer. Her roles in Aashiqui 2 and her films like ABCD 2 are still a rage and continue to rule over the hearts of the audience. Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

