26-week-pregnant Amy Jackson working out is truly a Monday motivation

bollywood

It's honey bowl vs workout for 26-week-pregnant Amy Jackson. The actress shares a motivational picture on Instagram

Amy Jackson/picture courtesy: Amy Jackson's Instagram account

Actress Amy Jackson is striving to curb the urge of having her honey bowl and follow the workout stints during her pregnancy.

The actress on Sunday took to Instagram to post a photograph from her post-yoga session. "Game Face... The battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym or eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant," Amy posted.

In the image, she is seen flaunting her baby bump wearing yoga pants and a crop top. "Gym every/most of the time," she added.

Also Read: Amy Jackson shares pics from her engagement bash and they're all things fun

Amy and her fiance hosted an engagement bash on May 5 for their close friends and family, and she has shared a few pictures and videos from the party. Amy looked incredible in the pictures, and she sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating her big day with the people she loves.

Amy is expecting her first child with her fiance and businessman George Panayiotou. The actress is positively glowing during her pregnancy and she has never shied away from flaunting her baby bump.

George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2).

Also Read: Amy Jackson shares cute photo from pregnancy checkup with George Panayiotou

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates