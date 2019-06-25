Telly Tattle: Sanjay Gagnani's fanboy moment with Johny Lever

television

When Kundali Bhagya actor met Johny Lever

Sanjay Gagnani and Johny Lever

When Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani learnt that comedy legend Johny Lever was shooting in the vicinity, he dropped in for a visit. "He said that his family and he were a fan of Kundali Bhagya; that made my day," says the fanboy.

Kapoors' welcome



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is judging Dance India Dance, is mighty impressed with contestants Pranshu Ayar and Kuldeep Prajapati. "I will recommend that your performance be showcased at Prithvi Theatre," she said.



Kuldeep and Pranshu

Ready for round 2



Vikram Kochar

As Chandan Roy Sanyal's Hawa Badle Hassu gears to drop online, Vikram Kochar has hinted at a second edition. "The first season is just a teaser of what is to come next," says the actor, who is addressed as Man In Black in the show.

Tiring victory for Rupsa Batabyal

Rupsa Batabyal, 6, bagged the Super Dancer — Chapter 3 title on the reality show's finale telecast on Sunday night. She bagged a trophy and prize money of Rs 15 lakh. Her dance guru Nishant Bhatt bagged Rs 5 lakh. Yesterday, the Kolkata-based contestant was slated to do media interactions, but she was too exhausted after the shoot. The event was cancelled.

Arjan Bajwa - Slambook

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to heal.

What was your last nightmare?

That Leighton Meester is giving me her number, but my phone switches off at that very moment.

One thing on your wishlist?

To play an Airforce pilot in a film.

One actor you hope to have a gay encounter with?

Henry Cavill.

Your best asset?

I usually get compliments for the colour of my eyes.

