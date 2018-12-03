Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get married in traditional Hindu ceremony

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra wore a red sari, while Nick Jonas was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban for their traditional Hindu ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a lavish, Hindu ceremony that ended in the early hours of Monday here, tying the knot twice over after a Christian "I do" wedding the night before. Doffing their hats to their Indian and American origins, the Indian actor and the American singer exchanged wedding vows for the Christian wedding on Saturday evening at the glittering Umaid Bhavan Palace and went through a traditional ceremony Sunday evening.

Priyanka, 36, wore a red sari, while Jonas, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban, People magazine reported late Sunday. For their Christian wedding, the couple wore custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits and their wedding parties also donned the same label. The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds, with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop.

The complete Jonas family was in attendance -- Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, a pastor who officiated at the Christian wedding, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas. From the bride's side, all her close friends and family members, including mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara, were present at the ceremony.

An E! online source said the bride looked "breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit". "Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony, it was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages," the source added. Prior to the Hindu wedding ceremony, Priyanka and Nick had traditional mehendi and sangeet functions.

The couple wore outfits by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for both the ceremonies. The wedding ceremonies were held in utmost secrecy with no media allowed in. Even the guests were asked not to bring mobile phones with cameras. Other than select pictures from the mehendi and sangeet that were released to the media, only one grainy photograph of Priyanka in red was circulating on social media. The couple is yet to share any pictures of the Christian or the Hindu weddings. The duo earlier posted the photographs from their pre-wedding ceremonies on their respective social media accounts.

