Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas want to keep their wedding private

Nov 11, 2018, 08:40 IST | The Hitlist Team

The couple was keen to do the paperwork before their December 2 nuptials in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already registered for a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse. The couple was keen to do the paperwork before their December 2 nuptials in India. PeeCee and Nick's wedding festivities will start from November 30 at the Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur.

The couple's wedding will be a private affair with only family and close pals in attendance. So all those wondering if their wedding date will clash with Ranveer and Deepika's Mumbai reception on December 2 can breathe easy. It is said the two will get married in separate ceremonies to honour each other's faith. There might be a get together on their arrival in Mumbai for PeeCee's close industry pals.

