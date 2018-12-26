Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding gets 'The Simpsons' treatment. See these pictures

hollywood

On the occasion of Christmas, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share The Simpsons renditions of her regal wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities have now been recreated in The Simpsons style. Yesterday, PeeCee shared on Instagram their caricatures, the handiwork of illustrators Stefano Monda and Rino Russo.

One of the artworks has the couple at their Christian wedding with Homer Simpson officiating at the ceremony. A Simpson-like Priyanka is dressed in a white gown and can be seen looking happily at the Simpson version of Nick. Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas, who officiated their Christian wedding ceremony, also features in the background. She captioned it as, " Love #simpsons."

In the second illustration, they are dressed in Indian attire with The Simpsons looking on. The two have the trademark Simpson look, the ­­protruding upper lips. The Simpson version of Priyanka is dressed in a red lehenga and Nick's comic character is dressed in a sherwani. The two can be seen posing outside the Simpson residence with Homer, his wife Marge and their kids Bart, Lisa and Maggie standing in the background.

Priyanka is currently celebrating her first Christmas with Nick in London. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Franklin Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr were also a part of the celebrations. The 'Mary Kom' actor has been sharing adorable pictures from the Christmas celebrations.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar.

