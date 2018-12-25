Why Priyanka Chopra feels 'honoured' to be kissing hubby Nick Jonas

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra can't stop gushing over husband Nick Jonas, who has been voted as this year's most stylish man

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Pic: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra can't stop gushing over husband Nick Jonas, who has been voted as this year's most stylish man. The 26-year-old singer was recently named by GQ magazine as 2018's Most Stylish Man and wife Priyanka found a special way of cheering for him.

The Baywatch star took to social media to share an adorable picture in which she can be seen planting a kiss on Nick's cheek. "Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love," the 36-year-old wrote alongside.

The Right Now singer, who surpassed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as GQ's Most Stylish Man of 2018, also shared his excitement upon winning the title, on his Instagram account. "May the style gods be ever in your favour next year," Nick wrote as he paid tribute to those stars whom he beat.

According to GQ, Nick won this year's title after beating out 64 other stylish men in a vote from fans.

