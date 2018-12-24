Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-Christmas celebrations

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left for England immediately after their wedding reception in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with family

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted with Sophie Turner, Frankie Jonas, Joe Jonas and Madhu Chopra at a London restaurant. PeeCee and Nick left for England immediately after their wedding reception in Mumbai. Priyanka is said to be heading to New York to celebrate Christmas with the in-laws.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas threw a wedding reception for her Bollywood inmates, and a galore of stars were seen gliding on the red carpet. The wedding bash was held at a plush hotel in Bandra. While all eyes were on the 'desi' girl's guest list, considering her history with some people within Bollywood, the first one to turn heads at the wedding bash was Salman Khan!

Others on the guest list were, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Kajol and others made dashing entries. However, with Ranveer Singh being the life of every weddings, one couldn't expect him to not dance or rap at the bash.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi.

