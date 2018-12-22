Priyanka Chopra's exes Harman Baweja and Shahid Kapoor attend her wedding reception

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's ex-flames Shahid Kapoor and Harman Baweja raised eyebrows by attending her wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday

Harman Baweja, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Priyanka's recption bash. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Priyanka Chopra's ex Harman Baweja raised eyebrows by attending her wedding reception. PeeCee and Harman, who starred in Love Story 2050 (2008) and What's Your Raashee? (2009), were together for four years before they went their ways in 2009.

PeeCee used to be a frequent visitor to the Baweja bungalow at Lokhandwala, Andheri, during their courtship.



Harman Baweja

One more of PeeCee's ex flames Shahid Kapoor also attended the event with wife Mira Rajput. Shahid and Priyanka got closer to each other during their film, Kaminey (2009) and this became one of the reasons for Shahid's breakup with Kareena Kapoor.



Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, followed it with a reception in the capital on December 4 that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The wedding caravan rolled into Mumbai this week, with two receptions held on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Now, we hear, the duo is set to host another gala in Los Angeles for their friends in Hollywood.

