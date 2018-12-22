Details: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding reception for Hollywood friends in LA

bollywood

Jodhpur shaadi and three receptions across India done, PC-Nick to host yet another bash in LA for Hollywood folk

Lesser mortals may be suffering from wedding fatigue after the back-to-back shaadis of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. But there's some more revelry to be served up on the Chopra-Jonas front.



The couple, who tied the knot in Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, followed it with a reception in the capital on December 4 that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.





The wedding caravan rolled into Mumbai this week, with two receptions held on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Now, we hear, the duo is set to host another gala in Los Angeles for their friends in Hollywood.



A source reveals that the bash is likely to take place in the last week of January. "After their honeymoon in Switzerland, Priyanka will fly down to Mumbai for a schedule of The Sky Is Pink. She will join Nick in LA towards the month-end, to host a reception for their friends. Her team is currently doing a recce in Malibu and will soon finalise a venue.



It will be a black-tie event, with Priyanka's close friends Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on the guest list. Many other Hollywood stars, including her co-stars from A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?, and Nick's friends from the music fraternity are also expected. Besides her family, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra is also likely to fly down for the soiree."

